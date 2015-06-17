JERUSALEM, June 17 Security software maker AVG
Technologies NV said on Wednesday it was opening a
research and development centre in Israel that would focus on
emerging mobile threats.
The facility in Tel Aviv will support more than 120
employees, said AVG, which has over 200 million monthly active
users.
AVG Anti-Virus, the company's most popular mobile product,
was driven by the acquisition of Israeli start-up DroidSecurity
in 2010, it noted.
"AVG's rapidly growing mobile customer base makes this a
critical time to build robust ... offerings, supporting the
multiple mobile platforms and services that are so popular
today," said Harel Tayeb, AVG's Israel country manager.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)