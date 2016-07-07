July 7 - Security software company Avast Software said it would buy Dutch rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion in cash.

Avast said it will acquire all outstanding shares of AVG for $25 per share, which represents a premium of 33 percent over the closing price of AVG stock on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)