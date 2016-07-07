MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 - Security software company Avast Software said it would buy Dutch rival AVG Technologies for $1.3 billion in cash.
Avast said it will acquire all outstanding shares of AVG for $25 per share, which represents a premium of 33 percent over the closing price of AVG stock on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP