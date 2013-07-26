Fitch Assigns Japfa's USD Notes Final 'BB-' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge