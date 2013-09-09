UPDATE 2-South Africa's Gigaba pledges to stave off third downgrade, meet with Moody's
* S&P, Fitch downgrades came after cabinet changes (Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Avi Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share from continuing operations up 7% to 341
cents * Says final dividend of 170 cents per share * Says dividend cover reduced from 1,5 to 1,25 times covered by earnings * Says weaker rand, rising energy costs and sustained high prices for some raw
materials will result in margin pressure
* S&P, Fitch downgrades came after cabinet changes (Adds quotes, details)
* CEO Mark Clouse's 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million - SEC filing