BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 Avi Ltd : * Revision to the terms of the existing commercial relationship between indigo
brands and coty inc * Indigo ceased to be the exclusive licensee of coty in South Africa, effective
31 October 2013 * Indigo now the manufacturer, importer, distributor, marketer of coty's brand
portfolio in S.Africa and 13 African states * As compensation for the revision, coty shall make a one-off pre-tax payment
to indigo of R150,0 million.
