JOHANNESBURG, March 10 Avi Ltd :
* Says revenue for six months ended December 31 from continuing
operations up 10 pct to R5,40 billion
* Says operating profit from continuing operations for six
months ended December 31 up 11 pct to R1,02 billion
* Says headline earnings per share from continuing operations
up 10 pct to 231 cents
* Says interim dividend for six months ended December 31 up 33%
to 120 cents per share in line with reduced dividend cover
* Says expect the current constrained consumer demand
environment to persist and possibly worsen if interest rates
continue to rise
* Weaker rand to result in continued margin pressure which is
likely to result in selling price hikes in many categories in
2nd semester