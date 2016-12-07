BOGOTA Dec 7 Avianca Holdings SA,
one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said on Wednesday it is
analyzing proposals for a possible strategic alliance but has
made no decision nor is it obliged to go through with any deal.
The airline has said in the past it is not for sale and
talks with other airlines are efforts to look for possible
partnerships that will speed up growth.
Avianca said it made the statement in response to media
reports about its imminent partnership.
United Continental Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines
Inc and Panama Copa Airlines are among
interested players, according to U.S. media
reports.
"Proposals are being analyzed by the company and its
advisors to discuss terms and conditions, as well as to
determine their feasibility and the steps to follow," Avianca
said in the statement.
"The administration has not taken any decision to date on
the proposals received that would imply an obligation by the
company to continue negotiations, or finalize any business with
some of the entities that have sent proposals," said the airline
without disclosing the names of the interested companies.
Avianca Holdings operates flights in Colombia, Peru,
Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean.
The company transported 28.3 million passengers to 105
destinations in 2015.
