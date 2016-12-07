BOGOTA Dec 7 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said on Wednesday it is analyzing proposals for a possible strategic alliance but has made no decision nor is it obliged to go through with any deal.

The airline has said in the past it is not for sale and talks with other airlines are efforts to look for possible partnerships that will speed up growth.

Avianca said it made the statement in response to media reports about its imminent partnership.

United Continental Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and Panama Copa Airlines are among interested players, according to U.S. media reports.

"Proposals are being analyzed by the company and its advisors to discuss terms and conditions, as well as to determine their feasibility and the steps to follow," Avianca said in the statement.

"The administration has not taken any decision to date on the proposals received that would imply an obligation by the company to continue negotiations, or finalize any business with some of the entities that have sent proposals," said the airline without disclosing the names of the interested companies.

Avianca Holdings operates flights in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean.

The company transported 28.3 million passengers to 105 destinations in 2015. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Helen Murphy; Editing by Bernard Orr)