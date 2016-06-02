BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc are among the possible bidders for Latin America's Avianca Holdings SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
United Continental and Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
Calls to the media offices of Avianca in Bogota and San José, Costa Rica, were not answered after working hours. A request for comment sent by email was not immediately answered.
The Wall Street Journal did not immediately make clear what its sources were. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.