BRIEF-Intermolecular to lay off 20 pct of workforce
* Intermolecular - on March 29, 2017, commenced a workforce reduction plan of approximately 29 employees, or approximately 20% of company's workforce
BOGOTA, Sept 9 Pilots at airline Avianca are refusing to work overtime hours amid a labor dispute, their unions said on Monday, a decision only affecting pilots employed through the company's Colombian operations.
The company controlled by Avianca Holdings, which also controls El Salvador's Taca, said in a statement that it has offered to raise pilots' salaries and offered other benefits. However, it said the employees have refused to discuss it and have still to present their demands to the company.
Avianca said it has taken measures necessary to minimize the impact of the dispute on its operations.
Avianca pilots refused to work overtime on at least one previous occasion to pressure the company to respond to its demands, causing delays to its flights.
March 29 Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal is pacing ahead in the amount of advertising inventory it has sold for next February’s Winter Olympics compared with the same time four years ago, NBC Sports executives said on Wednesday.
* CEO Robert Greifeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $14.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing