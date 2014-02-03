BOGOTA Feb 3 Colombia's Avianca has grounded its four Fokker 50 aircraft used on domestic routes after detecting a fault in a Pratt & Whitney engine before a flight took off, the company said on Monday.

Disruption to Avianca's flight schedule will be less than one percent of available seats because it would use alternative planes on those routes until the cause of the fault is established, the company said.

In a statement on its website, Avianca did not state the exact engine model or describe the fault but said it believed it was one that was unlikely to recur. Avianca said all four Fokker planes, twin-engined turbo props, were fitted with engines made by Pratt and Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp .

Representatives of the manufacturer were not immediately available to comment but Avianca said it was working with Pratt & Whitney on the problem.

Avianca, controlled by Brazilian entrepreneur German Efromovich and Taca owned by the El Salvadorian Kriete family, form a conglomerate operating more than 150 planes flying to over 100 destinations in 25 countries and employing 18,500 people.