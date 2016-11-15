SINGAPORE Nov 15 Low-cost airlines may be
booming in Asia but one of the industry's most influential
investors said on Tuesday the region had yet to see a truly
low-cost carrier and dismissed efforts by traditional players to
meet demand for cheap travel.
Low-cost giants like Malaysia's AirAsia and
Indonesia's Lion Air have grown significantly in recent years
and airlines in this category now control 60 percent of domestic
traffic in parts of the region, according to planemaker Airbus.
But Bill Franke, co-founder and managing partner of
Phoenix-based Indigo Partners, said there was still a gap in
Asia's fast-growing budget market for airlines with even fewer
frills.
"There is no true low-cost model in the region," Franke told
the CAPA Asia Summit, an airline conference in Singapore.
"There is no really, true low-cost model in India, China ...
You have major flag carriers who try to move downstream (and) by
and large they have been unsuccessful. Sooner or later, the
inefficiencies of larger airlines bleed down."
Franke made his name as a champion of unbundled or "a la
carte" fares in "ultra-low-cost airlines," where passengers are
offered cheap base prices plus a battery of extra charges.
In 2003, the former chairman of America West founded Indigo
Partners, which now controls Denver-based Frontier Airlines as
well as Hungary's Wizz Air and part of Mexico's
Volaris.
It was once a significant investor in Singapore's Tiger
Airways, now wholly owned by Singapore Airlines.
Franke said major network carriers were unable to shed
deep-seated cost structures needed to support their wider
operations, and struggled to compete successfully as budget
carriers.
"They have big airline practices. They are not standalone,"
he said, citing as an example Virgin Australia, which offers
lounges and preselected seats.
"You always want to have the lowest cost structure for your
category."
He was speaking amid renewed investor interest in airlines
due to record industry profits driven by lower fuel prices.
In a significant U-turn, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
said on Monday it had bought shares in American Airlines, Delta
Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Continental.
Besides cheaper fuel, U.S. airlines have benefited from
consolidation, higher baggage fees and fewer strikes.
Turning to Europe, Franke expressed concern about disruption
from the region's migrant crisis and political uncertainty ahead
of elections in France and Germany next year.
"The area we are most cautious about is Europe ... we watch
Europe very closely," he said.
He also dampened recent talk of a surge in low-cost,
long-haul travel, saying airlines operating in such segments
tend to get mauled by established carriers on the most popular
routes.
(Writing by Tim Hepher, editing by David Evans)