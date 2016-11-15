SINGAPORE Nov 15 Malaysia Airlines is betting
on its first new routes in almost a decade and growth in China,
where it wants to triple business over five years, to help it
return to profitability in 2018 and list the year after, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Peter Bellew, who took the reins at the Malaysian flag
carrier in July, said the group was already losing less money
than it had forecast and was on track to break even in the last
quarter of 2017, with bookings for the coming months ahead of
last year, despite a reduced fleet.
"We are in expansion mode," he told a gathering at the CAPA
Asia Summit 2016.
"March 2019. Notwithstanding shocks, that's our Olympic
Games, that's what we're focused on at the moment," he said,
referring to the group's plans to be ready for a listing by
2019.
Key to its plans is China, where the airline has already
said it would launch flights to eight new destinations and add
11 new routes between the two countries beginning in early 2017,
betting on geographic proximity and linguistic ties.
"They say they don't need low cost carriers. They are
looking for full service carriers, with alliances," he said.
Bellew, a former Ryanair executive, said he also saw
a shakeout among low-cost airlines in the region, which is one
of the most crowded and includes some of the toughest
competitors globally.
Aircraft orders in Indonesia and Malaysia, he said, are now
more than double current Chinese aircraft orders.
"There are going to be some big losers. There is going to be
blood on the floor," he said, declining to pick winners.
Malaysia Airlines has been battling to turn around its
business since a disastrous 2014, which saw the disappearance of
flight MH370, aviation's greatest mystery, and the shooting down
of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.
The national carrier was subsequently taken private by
state-fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd as part of a
restructuring plan, which included a shrinking of its network.
Since then, the airline has cancelled all non-stop flights
to Europe except those to London and ended several low-yield
Asia-Pacific services.
Bellew has also reorganised the group's fleet, and
reiterated on Tuesday that the group, through a new unit, would
rent out its Airbus A380 superjumbos to religious
travel groups for Haj and Umrah pilgrimages - a move that could
dispel recent gloom over demand for the huge jets.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)