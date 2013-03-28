By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 28 Environmental groups have
urged the United States to back a global deal to curb carbon
emissions produced by planes, noting that global aviation emits
more of the greenhouse gas than all but six of the world's
nations.
The groups, alarmed at scant progress toward an agreement
within a United Nations aviation body, presented a petition with
more than 60,000 signatures on Monday to a representative of the
U.S. State Department.
The petition asked U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to
secure agreement under the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) for a market-based approach to curb
heat-trapping emissions produced by planes.
Environmental groups, such as the Environmental Defense Fund
and the Natural Resources Defense Council, want Kerry to honor a
statement he made while still a U.S. senator that nations must
forge an international agreement on aviation emissions.
Kerry did not attend a meeting of high-level negotiators
from 17 countries from March 25 to March 27 at ICAO's Montreal
headquarters but his climate change envoy Todd Stern represented
the State Department
The high-level group is attempting to devise a plan that
would avert the reinstatement of an unpopular European Union law
requiring all aircraft that land at or take off from EU airports
to pay for emissions through the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS).
The United States, China, India and Russia all lobbied
fiercely against the EU law's planned implementation date of
2012. The countries won a one-year reprieve from Europe, where
officials were worried about touching off a trade war.
In November the European Commission said its agreement to
freeze the law for a year was intended to spur the creation of a
less contentious global alternative at ICAO.
Since then ICAO's working group has considered various
market-based measures to address emissions, such as mandatory
carbon offsetting and a global carbon cap-and-trade system.
Aoife O'Leary, a policy officer for the advocacy group
Transportation & Environment, told Reuters that three days of
talks this week left negotiators no closer to an agreement.
"There is not much prospect of any global market-based
mechanism by September," said O'Leary, who presented to the
group on behalf of the International Coalition for Sustainable
Aviation, an umbrella group of environmental NGOs.
O'Leary's presentation said that a global market-based
mechanism to set a price on carbon emissions was the only way
the airline industry can meet its own goal of achieving
carbon-neutral growth in 2020 and cutting emissions 50 percent
by 2050.
She said a plan for a global market-based mechanism should
be agreed in time for ICAO's triennial assembly of its over 190
member countries in September, and that the assembly should
agree to an "accelerated timeline" to implement it by 2016.
But so far, delegates have not advanced a plan, and
concluded this week's meeting with a draft of general principles
to discuss at a later meeting.
Countries seem to be deadlocked over the geographic scope of
a global mechanism over how to charge for carbon emissions
related to international flights.
A U.S. proposal for curbing aircraft emissions would exclude
time spent flying over international waters. The EU, on the
other hand, wants to apply a carbon charge to emissions released
over international airspace.
U.S. airlines want any market-based mechanism delayed at
least for the rest of the decade, instead preferring to focus on
improving "technology, operations and infrastructure".
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by
David Gregorio)