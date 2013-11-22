WASHINGTON Nov 22 Lawmakers urged U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx on Friday to use his
authority to protect domestic air carriers from paying for each
ton of carbon dioxide they emit as their aircraft fly over
European airpsace.
Leaders of the House transportation committee sent a letter
to Foxx, asking him to enter into negotiations to ensure U.S.
airlines are "held harmless" from a proposed EU amendment
requiring foreign air carriers to buy carbon permits in the
European emissions trading scheme to cover portions of flights
over EU airspace.
They said if approved, the EU proposal would contradict what
European negotiators backed last month when the United Nations
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed to
develop a global market mechanism to curb emissions by 2016 that
could enter force in 2020.
"We believe that the EU's proposed amendment to the ETS
violates the sprit and letter of the ICAO agreement, as it would
be unilaterally applied to portions of U.S. flights to and from
the EU."
Last November, President Barack Obama signed a bill that
would direct the transportation secretary to shield airlines
from the EU ETS if he or she determined it was necessary for the
public interest.
It required the transportation secretary, head of the
Federal Aviation Authority and other U.S. officials to conduct
international negotiations to ensure U.S. airlines are
protected.
The EU passed a law in 2009 charging all airlines for
emissions for the full duration of their flights into and out of
the bloc, but it was suspended last year amid complaints from
countries including the United States, China and Russia and
replaced with a scheme that applied only to routes wholly within
the EU.
The European Commission last month proposed reinstating the
law, but weakening it to force all carriers using EU airports
between 2014 and 2020 to pay for the greenhouse gases they emit
in the bloc's airspace via Europe's Emissions Trading Scheme.
At the ICAO General Assembly that concluded in October, the
majority of nearly 190 countries agreed that countries or
regions could run their own emissions pricing schemes until 2020
but would need the consent of other countries.
"The ETS amendment currently being considered in the EU
flouts the agreed upon framework developed by the ICAO," the
committee members said.
If the EU proposal is not approved by April, the law will be
restored in its original form, meaning airlines will have to
spend even more on carbon permits to cover their entire flights.
A German member of the European Parliament, Peter Liese,
warned this week that if the weakened proposal is not approved,
threats of an aviation trade war will resurface as the more
stringent original law resumes.
