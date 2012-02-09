* Row over inclusion of foreign carriers escalating
* Chinese carriers face $11.25 million charge
SINGAPORE Feb 9 Airlines face a carbon
pollution bill of 505 million euros ($670 million) for this year
under a controversial EU emissions trading scheme, an analysis
by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon on Thursday shows.
Carriers joined the scheme, which covers carbon emissions
from European and foreign airlines flying into and from EU
airports, on Jan 1.
The scheme has triggered widespread anger among foreign
governments and carriers because the cost is calculated on the
emissions from the point of origin, not just in Europe.
This has led to accusations the European Union is exceeding
its jurisdiction in a row that risks escalating into a
full-blown trade war.
China this week banned its airlines from participating
without its permission and, along with India and the United
States, warned of retaliatory steps.
The latest analysis by Point Carbon, which provides market
intelligence, news and advisory services, calculated the cost
based on the price of EU emissions allowances traded as
of Monday at 8.56 euros and the latest emissions forecasts for
carriers. Each allowance represents a tonne of emissions.
The latest estimate is half Point Carbon's 1.1 billion euro
($1.46 billion) forecast in September when EU carbon permit
prices were 12 euros. In that analysis, Point Carbon forecast a
total carbon cost to airlines of 10.4 billion euros by 2020.
EU carbon prices have plunged since then as the region's
sovereign debt crisis cut industrial output and demand for the
allowances.
Point Carbon analyst Andreas Arvanitakis said the top five
Chinese airlines covered by the emissions trading scheme faced a
total 2012 carbon cost of 8.5 million euros ($11.25 million).
These were Air China, Cathay Pacific,
China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines
and Hainan Airlines. Together they face
a bill for 990,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
This cost could be lowered to 7.9 million euros if the
airlines bought cheaper U.N. offsets called certified emissions
reductions, which are trading around 4 euros each, to
help cover a portion of their 2012 carbon liability.
BENCHMARK
The China Air Transport Association (CATA) has said the
scheme would cost 800 million yuan ($123 million) in the first
year and more than triple that by 2020.
Under the scheme, 82 percent of allowances will be given for
free to aircraft operators and 15 percent will be allocated by
auctioning. The remaining 3 percent will be allocated to a
special reserve.
The free allowances are given according to a benchmark that
measures the activity of each operator in terms of the number of
passengers and freight they carry and the total distance
travelled, the European Commission says. The benchmark was set
according to 2010 data provided by carriers.
The 2012 bill will only be calculated after each carrier's
annual carbon output has been added up, with payment in 2013.
That gives the commission a bit of time to try to work out
a resolution to increasing foreign anger over the scheme right
at a time when Europe is seeking money from cash-rich nations
such as China to ease the euro zone's debt crisis. Chinese and
EU leaders hold a summit in Beijing next week.
A group of 26 countries vehemently opposed to the scheme
will meet in Moscow on Feb. 21.
($1.32 = 1 euro)
(Reporting by David Fogarty; Editing by Nick Macfie)