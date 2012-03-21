GENEVA, March 21 The aviation industry generates
and supports over 56 million jobs around the world as well as
enough economic wealth to make it the 19th largest global
economy, if it were a country, a report for the sector said on
Wednesday.
The report, for the cross-industry Air Transport Action
Group (ATAG) by the Oxford Economics analysis organisation, said
freight carried annually amounted to 35 per cent of the value of
world trade but only 0.5 per cent of the volume.
The study, "Aviation: Benefits Beyond Borders", was issued
at the start of a two-day conference on aviation and the
environment organised annually by the Geneva-based ATAG and
attracting senior industry leaders.
Gross domestic product created and heavily maintained - like
international tourism - by the industry, with its 1,568
currently registered commercial airlines, totalled $2.2
trillion, the document noted.
"When you take into account the further benefits from the
speed and reliability of air travel, the businesses that exist
because air freight makes them possible ... the economic impact
would be several times larger," said ATAG executive director
Paul Steele.
The report said of the 56.6 million jobs supported by
aviation, 8.4 million were directly employed in the industry,
9.3 million in industry suppliers and 4.4 million induced
through spending by industry employees.
The part of the tourism sector made possible by aviation
employed a huge total of 34.5 million jobs, it added.
Among senior aviation executives due to speak at the
conference are Jim Albaugh, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Thomas
Enders, chief of Boeing's European rival Airbus.
Also attending are Paulo Cesar da Souza e Silva, President
of Commercial Aviation at Brazil's Embraer S.A., and
John Saabas, President of aviation engineering company Pratt and
Whitney, Canada, a united of United Technologies Corp.
Key topics for the conference include the role of aviation
in sustainable development and the development of biofuels as
well as airport growth and the part governments play in easing
emissions by opening up airspace.