Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
NEW DELHI India's aviation ministry will soon move a note to the cabinet to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in Indian carriers, Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday.
India currently bars foreign airlines from buying into Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.