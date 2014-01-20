DUBLIN Jan 20 GECAS, the world's largest
aircraft leasing company, is close to placing an order for
around 40 Boeing medium-haul jets, industry sources said
on Monday.
The order may include a mixture of revamped Boeing 737 MAX
aircraft, designed to save fuel with the introduction of new
engines from 2017, and Boeing's best-selling current model, the
737-800.
Such an order would be worth some $4 billion at list prices
if split evenly betwen the two models.
Boeing and GECAS both declined comment.
GECAS is owned by General Electric which makes the
engines for the 737 family in a transatlantic joint-venture
co-owned by France's Safran.
In October 2012, GECAS ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 10
current 737-800s and took options for up to 15 additional
737-800s. Boeing's 737 competes with the Airbus A320.