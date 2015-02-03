* Gulf banks more active players in region's aviation growth
* Billions of dollars of aircraft orders from Gulf carriers
* Bankers see aircraft financing as way to diversify risk
By Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Feb 3 Cash-rich Gulf banks are becoming
bigger players in the region's aviation boom, helping carriers
like Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways to
fund their fleet expansion.
Figures from European planemaker Airbus show that
47 percent of its aircraft deals in the Middle East in the first
11 months of last year were funded by local banks, up from 17
percent for 2013 as a whole.
Flush with huge cash deposits estimated by Reuters at $1.15
trillion, Gulf banks have the firepower to be increasingly
competitive in aviation lending markets.
It gives the region's carriers access to cheap capital
while posing a threat to the dominance of global banks and
aircraft lessors which have thrived on the accelerated growth of
the Gulf aviation industry.
Long-standing critics of the Gulf's state-owned carriers,
including some North American and European legacy airlines, may
feel such financing from local lenders -- many of whom are also
partly or fully state-owned -- offers an unfair advantage. But
Gulf lenders and airlines alike say deals are done only on a
commercial basis.
After years of piling lending into the region's volatile
property sector, local bankers see aircraft financing as a way
to diversify risk into an asset class where the likely pitfalls
are smaller.
Opportunities for further funding are huge; Emirates has
about $107.5 billion worth of aircraft on order from Boeing
and Airbus over the coming few years. The order books for
Qatar and Etihad are about $57.7 billion and $28.59 billion
respectively at list price.
"Liquidity was good [in 2014], the local and regional banks
participated very strongly, certainly as far as airlines from
region were concerned," Ricky Thirion, group treasurer of
Etihad, said at a conference in Dublin.
"But they also spread their wings and started offering
transactions outside our region, which is good to see,"
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), for example, says it is
exploring aviation deals with Asia Pacific rim airlines across
multiple financing structures.
"We see indeed that banks in the Middle East are playing an
increasingly important role in aircraft financing, in line with
the region's growing influence in air traffic worldwide," said
Yann Ballet, head of project and structured finance at Airbus.
DIVERSIFIED FUNDING, TIGHT MARGINS
Airlines traditionally relied more on leasing firms, export
credit agencies, international banks and capital markets or just
cash for their financing needs. But as their order books have
swollen, carriers have widened their sources of financing in
order to secure competitive rates and diversify risks.
Dubai's flag carrier Emirates has been tapping U.S. capital
markets through equipment trust certificates and received a
guarantee from the French export credit agency for its
floating-rate capital market bond. However, it recently began
drawing more funding from local banks.
At the same time, some funding options are less readily
available than they were in previous years. Export credit --
once a cost-effective mainstay for the big three Gulf carriers
-- has been pushed towards market rates as a result of changes
to international financing rules.
Globally, funding from some international banks has also
been less abundant since the 2009 global financial crisis,
although a number have made a return to the market.
French banks' contribution to commercial bank debt financing
for airplane deliveries is expected to be around 10 percent in
2015, nearly half the level of 2009, according to Boeing. The
proportion of funding from German banks will also be lower over
the same time period.
Munawar Noorani, London-based managing director of Aviation
and Industrials for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citi,
expects however that new monetary policies in Japan and Europe
could allow greater and more competitive lending from banks.
"There is a lot of liquidity available from which
particularly the three major Gulf airlines are benefiting - this
has allowed the local and regional banks to grow their aviation
portfolios," he said.
