BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
MIAMI, June 8 Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker on Monday pressed the aviation industry's largest trade group to reiterate its support of liberal air travel, calling protectionism a threat to aviation in a jab at U.S. airlines.
Baker in a statement called upon the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to address the flying freedoms of airlines.
The plea comes as U.S. airlines are attempting to persuade their government to alter "Open Skies" agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which they say gave more than $40 billion in subsidies to Gulf airlines, distorting competition.
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.