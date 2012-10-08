NEW DELHI Oct 8 India's aviation minister has
urged Asia Pacific regulators to oppose measures like the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme, calling it "unilateral".
"We would request the delegates to oppose any unilateral
environment measures imposed by a state or group like the EU ETS
and work with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation)
to evolve global environment protection on the basis of equity
and consensus," Ajit Singh told a conference of Asia Pacific
aviation regulators on Monday.
India is among the countries opposed to an EU law that makes
all airlines pay for carbon they emit on flights to and from
Europe.
