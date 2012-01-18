A Jet Airways aircraft waits for take off on the tarmac at the airport in Mumbai September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI Shares of Indian carriers surged in early trades on Wednesday, after the aviation ministry said it would recommend that the government allow foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in Indian airlines.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), Jet Airways (JET.NS) was up 6.22 percent at 249.55 rupees, Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) up 5.98 percent at 26.60 rupees and SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) up 7.38 percent at 24 rupees.

India currently bars foreign airlines from buying into Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.

India's loss-making airlines are grappling with high jet fuel prices, low fares, and an economic slowdown. A government decision that is widely expected to open up the sector to foreign carriers would be a lifeline to domestic carriers.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)