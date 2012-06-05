(Adds pilot's quote, background)
By Zakia Abdennebi
SALE, Morocco, June 5 A solar energy plane
landed in Morocco on Tuesday, completing the world's first
intercontinental flight powered by the sun to show the potential
for pollution-free air travel.
The Solar Impulse took off from Madrid at 0322 GMT on
Tuesday and landed at Rabat's International airport after a
19-hour flight.
Shortly before Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard landed in
Rabat's airport, the project co-founder and pilot Andre
Borschberg said the aircraft has proved its sustainability.
"The aircraft can now fly day and night. It's quite a show
... It's a technology we can trust," he told reporters.
Pilot Piccard descended from the plane, smiling as he was
greeted by Borshberg and Mustafa Bakkoury, the head of Morocco's
solar energy agency.
The Solar Impulse project began in 2003 with a 10-year
budget of 90 million euros ($112.18 million) and has involved
engineers from Swiss lift maker Schindler and research aid from
Belgian chemicals group Solvay.
On Tuesday, the aircraft crossed the Gibraltar Strait
separating Africa and Europe at one of its narrowest points. The
flight is crucial for the project's developers because it would
help improve the organization of a world tour planned in 2013.
"The flight was absolutely wonderful but I almost did not
enjoy it because I told myself that Andre and I have the
responsibility to bring this aircraft to Morocco," Piccard said.
The plane, which requires 12,000 solar cells, embarked on
its first flight in April 2010 and completed a 26-hour flight, a
record flying time for a solar powered aircraft, three months
later.
It made its first international flight last month when it
completed a 13-hour flight from the western Swiss town of Payern
to Brussels.
With an average flying speed of 70 km/h (44 mph), Solar
Impulse is not an immediate threat to commercial jets, which can
easily cruise at more than 10 times the speed. A flight from
Madrid to Rabat can take a little more than an hour.
Project leaders acknowledged it had been a major challenge
to fit a slow-flying plane into the commercial air traffic
system.
Morocco plans to award a first contract this year for 160
megawatts to be generated using concentrated-solar technology
(CSP), the first step in a national plan aimed to develop
2,000-megawatts from solar energy by 2020, which corresponds to
38 percent of the country's current installed power generation
capacity.
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
(Writing By Souhail Karam; Editing by Vicki Allen)