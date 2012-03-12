LONDON, March 12 Seven leading European
aviation companies have written to European political leaders
warning about the implications of a recently introduced EU
carbon tax, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The signatories, which include Airbus, British
Airways, owned by International Airlines Group and
Virgin Atlantic, argue that the pollution levy threatens
jobs 2,000 jobs and trade.
They are concerned about trade-related retaliation by
countries not complying with the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
The industry executives also said they expect "suspensions,
cancellations and punitive actions" by other countries to grow
"as other important markets continue to oppose [the extension
of] ETS", according to the article, citing the letter.
According to Airbus and its airline partners in Europe,
three unnamed state-owned Chinese airlines are refusing to
finalise orders for 45 Airbus A330 long-haul jets worth up to
$12 billion.
"[The ETS issue] started out as a discussion over
environmental legislation but is turning into a trade conflict,"
an Airbus spokesman, cited by the FT, is quoted as saying.
The opposition campaign is being led by Airbus and has the
support of the chief executives of British Airways, Virgin
Atlantic, Lufthansa, Air France, Air Berlin
and Iberia.
The heads of Safran of France and MTU of
Germany, two big makers of aerospace engines, also signed the
letters.
They believe that the proposals should be put on hold until
a global plan for carbon emissions is agreed.
Letters have been sent to leaders including British Prime
Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon.