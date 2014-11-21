WASHINGTON Nov 21 The United States and Mexico
have reached an agreement to expand passenger and cargo air
service that would remove current limits on the number of
airlines that can provide passenger service on routes between
the two countries, the U.S. Transportation Department said on
Friday
As a result, it said, some routes might see new carriers
entering the market, and airlines already in the market could
consider offering service to new destinations.
Cargo airlines could also benefit, with expanded
opportunities to provide service to new locations unavailable
under the current agreement, the department said in a news
release.
"Travelers, shippers, airlines, and the economies of both
countries will benefit from competitive pricing and more
convenient air service," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx said.
The agreement will not become effective until Jan. 1, 2016.
