BEIJING Aug 12 Trading in three subsidiaries of
the Aviation Industry Corporate of China (AVIC) was halted on
Wednesday amid local media reports that said the state-owned
aerospace and defense company was preparing to merge them.
The shares of AVIC Aircraft Co, AVIC Capital
and AVIC Electromechanical System were
suspended indefinitely, the companies said in separate stock
exchange filings.
The filings gave no reason for the suspension, and officials
at all the companies and AVIC were not immediately available to
comment.
Local media, however, said AVIC would "consolidate" the
firms as part of the government's efforts to upgrade its
fledgling aviation industry so that it is able to compete on a
global scale with the likes of Boeing Cp and Airbus Group.
The government is encouraging state-owned firms to merge in
a bid to create innovative, globally competitive firms able to
export Chinese know-how and high-end manufacturing to the world.
So far this year, the state oversaw the merger of the two
biggest nuclear power firms and top two train makers.
Analysts, however, said AVIC needed more than a
consolidation of its units. "There need to be follow-up steps to
streamline AVIC group's business and improve its efficiency,"
said Wang Xiaohua, senior consultant with Ken Ridge Consulting
Co.
China's aviation market is dominated by foreign firms.
State-owned aircraft maker Comac is building China's first
commercial jet, the C919, with the aim of rivalling the Airbus'
A320 and Boeing' B737, but the launch of the aircraft has been
repeatedly delayed.
