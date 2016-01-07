BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
Jan 7 AVIC Capital :
* Says to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.86 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Jan. 13 for 2015 H1
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Jan. 14 and the dividend will be paid on Jan. 14
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vvaaZ
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Euro zone central must consider "action" to maintain control of euro clearing that happens outside the European Union after Britain's decision to leave the EU, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.