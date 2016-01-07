Jan 7 AVIC Capital :

* Says to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.86 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Jan. 13 for 2015 H1

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Jan. 14 and the dividend will be paid on Jan. 14

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vvaaZ

