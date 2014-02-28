Feb 28 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 12.7 percent y/y at 467.1 million yuan ($76.22 million)

* Says aims revenue at 7.8 billion yuan in 2014

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pug37v

