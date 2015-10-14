BEIJING Oct 14 Aviation Industry Corporation of
China (AVIC) is preparing to spin off three aircraft engine
subsidiaries, a newspaper reported Wednesday, part of a broad
government effort to improve the competitiveness of its
state-owned conglomerates.
A new firm, controlled by the central government, will
become the parent of the three companies, the official Shanghai
Securities News said without identifying the source of the
information.
Sichuan Chengfa Aero-Science and Technology Co,
AVIC Aero-Engine Controls Co and AVIC Aviation
Engine Corp announced in separate stock exchange
filings late on Tuesday that AVIC may not be its controlling
shareholder after a government-related restructuring.
Stocks for the three firms climbed by their daily limit of
10 percent on Wednesday.
The restructuring is being handled by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission, the central
government's assets administrator, an AVIC spokesman said,
adding that AVIC was not involved in the process.
An executive at Sichuan Chengfa told Reuters the firm will
remain under the control of the state.
The Chinese government announced in September guidelines for
state-owned sector reform, stipulating that strategic
industries, which include aviation manufacturing, would remain
under control of the government.
Beijing is keen to help create innovative, globally
competitive conglomerates able to export Chinese know-how and
high-end manufacturing to the world. So far this year, the state
has overseen the merger of the two biggest nuclear power firms
and the top two train makers.
In other restructuring, AVIC Capital Co will
lead a capital injection of up to 4.99 billion yuan ($785
million) into two jet fighter makers in a move aimed at shoring
up key military manufacturers.
Analysts have said the capital injection may be part of plan
to merge AVIC Capital with AVIC Aircraft Co and AVIC
Electromechanical System.
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
