BRIEF-Yamada Green Resources expects to report loss for Q3 and nine-month ended 31 March 2017
* Expects group to report a loss for q3 and nine-month ended 31 march 2017
May 19 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd
* Says plans to subscribe 12.05 million shares of Sichuan Chengfei Integration Technology via private placement for 200 million yuan ($32.09 million)
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$90 million to HK$120 million attributable to equity shareholders of company for 2017 Q1