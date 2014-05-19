May 19 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd

* Says plans to subscribe 12.05 million shares of Sichuan Chengfei Integration Technology via private placement for 200 million yuan ($32.09 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ren49v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan)

