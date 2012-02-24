HONG KONG Feb 24 AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese helicopter and regional aircraft maker backed by Airbus parent EADS NV, is holding up to $120 million share sale to fund the acquisition of aviation assets, a term sheet showed on Friday.

The company is offering 196.7 million shares with an upsize option of an additional 65.5 million shares at HK$3.55 each. Bank of China International is the sole bookrunner and placing agent for the deal, the document said.

The shares, which are being offered to no more than 10 investors, were fully subscribed within the first half hour of the sale and the company was tapping the over-allotment option, IFR quoted a source as saying.

The price represents a discount of 12.6 percent to the stock's last close of HK$4.06 each on Thursday, prior to a trading suspension on Friday pending a placement announcement.

"The proceeds will be used to buy aviation assets from AviChina's state-owned parent," said a source with direct knowledge of the deal, but who was not authorised to comment.

Strategic partner European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co (EADS) will subscribe to part of the offering to maintain its holding in the company at not less than 5 percent, the term sheet said.

EADS could buy at least 9.83 million shares, according to calculations by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

AviChina and EADS, which owns about 5.03 percent of AviChina, have joint ventures to assemble Airbus 320 aircraft in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin and to manufacture composite material parts and components in Harbin. (Reporting by Alison Leung and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)