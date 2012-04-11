MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
April 11 Avid Technology Inc forecast first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by weaker demand in its creative enthusiast segment, sending its shares down more than 17 percent after the bell.
The maker of digital audio and video editing products forecast revenue of $152 million for the quarter ended March.
Avid expects an adjusted operating loss of about $8 million in the quarter.
Analysts on an average were expecting revenue of $161.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Avid were trading down 17 percent at $8.50 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $10.28 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.