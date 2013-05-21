BRIEF-Yaxia Automobile sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 60.9 pct to 101.1 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60.9 percent to 101.1 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 25 million yuan
LONDON May 21 Avingtrans PLC : * Overall market trends for the group continue to be broadly positive,
especially for aerospace * Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment