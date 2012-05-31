Gunmen kill 14 in ambush on main South Sudan highway - police
JUBA, June 8 Gunmen ambushed a convoy of buses and other vehicles travelling on a major highway in South Sudan on Thursday, killing at least 14 passengers and wounding 35, police said.
MILAN May 31 Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to sell its stake in Avio to the state-controlled Italian Strategic Fund (FSI), subject to Avio being listed on the Milan stock exchange before the end of 2012.
In a statement, Finmeccanica said FSI will take about 15 percent of Avio after taking part in the initial public offering that will include a capital increase and after buying Finmeccanica's stake.
Finmeccanica has around 14 percent of Avio.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.