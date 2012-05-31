MILAN May 31 Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to sell its stake in Avio to the state-controlled Italian Strategic Fund (FSI), subject to Avio being listed on the Milan stock exchange before the end of 2012.

In a statement, Finmeccanica said FSI will take about 15 percent of Avio after taking part in the initial public offering that will include a capital increase and after buying Finmeccanica's stake.

Finmeccanica has around 14 percent of Avio.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)