MILAN Dec 18 The main owner of Italy's Avio
said on Wednesday that the group which buys the aerospace
supplier will need to provide guarantees on growth opportunities
and jobs.
"Whoever wants to acquire control of Avio will... have to
offer the same growth and development opportunites, with special
attention to employment, ensured over these years by Cinven,"
the owner said in a statement.
Avio is owned by BCV Investments, in which Cinven private
equity has a majority stake.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday General Electric is
set to clinch a deal to buy Avio and that Cinven has ended talks
with rival French suitor Safran.
Cinven bought Avio in 2006 in a deal that valued it at about
2.6 billion euros.
Italian defense group Finmeccanica owns a 14
percent stake in Avio.