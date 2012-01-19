MILAN Jan 19 French aerospace and defence
group Safran SA is mulling a possible offer for Italian
aero-engine parts maker Avio, a source close to the matter said.
Italian newspaper MF said on Thursday Safran, advised by
Mediobanca, was carrying out a so-called antitrust
review, a step which comes before a proper due diligence that
could start shortly.
"They are going ahead," the source told Reuters, confirming
the newspaper report.
Safran declined to comment.
The source, who asked not to be named, did not confirm the
3.2-3.3 billion euro ($4.3 billion) price tag that MF said
Safran was ready to offer.
Mediobanca also declined to comment.
Private equity firm Cinven, which controls Avio
along with Finmeccanica which has a 14 percent stake,
declined to comment.
Back in September, people familiar with the situation said
talks between Cinven and potential buyers for firm
Avio were at a standstill over price and rising political
concerns about an international buyer.
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; additional reporting by Tim Hepher
in Paris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)