ROME, April 18 Italian state-backed fund Fondo
Strategico Italiano said on Wednesday it was interested in
investing in aero-engine parts maker Avio, in which Finmeccanica
has a 14 percent stake.
"Avio operates in a strategic sector, and we are following
the dossier with great interest," Fondo Strategico Chief
Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini told a news conference.
He said the fund, which has a fundraising target of 7
billion euros ($9.2 billion) but has not yet finalised any deal,
was busy on various fronts and the first investments could be
announced by the summer.
A source close to the matter said in March that banks had
restarted work on plans to list Avio, with a view to an initial
public offering in June if market conditions remained positive.
Avio, controlled by private equity fund Cinven,
had also attracted bid interest from France's Safran.
At a news conference, Tempini did not say if the fund was
interested in other assets that Finmeccanica may sell, such as
its rail technology affiliate Ansaldo STS or its
unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.
Press reports have said Fondo Strategico could buy stakes in
units that the Italian aerospace and defence company wants to
sell to streamline its operations and avoid a credit rating cut.