MILAN, March 20 Banks have restarted to work on
plans to list Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio, with a view
to a possible initial public offering (IPO) in June if market
conditions remain positive, a source close to the matter said.
"Banks are working on it and are looking to define a more
precise timing. A bourse listing before the summer, in June, is
likely if current market conditions persist," the source told
Reuters, confirming press reports.
"They are all quite convinced that this time the IPO will be
done," the source said.
Avio and its controlling shareholder Cinven
declined to comment.
Daily Il Messaggero said on Tuesday that Avio, in which
Finmeccanica SpA has a 14 percent stake, had met with
banks to discuss a listing by June or July.
The newspaper said Avio would raise between 400 million
euros ($529.7 million) and 500 million by floating a 25 percent
stake through the issue of new shares.
In October Avio halted filing procedures for an initial
public offering of its shares, citing market volatility.
Avio has attracted bid interest from French aerospace and
defence group Safran SA.
Il Messaggero said a takeover of Avio by Safran could meet
opposition from the Italian government.
There have also been contacts in recent months over selling
a stake to private equity funds, such as CVC and
Clessidra, as well as to state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano,
sources close to the situation have said.