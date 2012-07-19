MILAN, July 19 Italian airplane engine parts maker Avio, waiting for better market conditions to launch an IPO, posted on Thursday a double-digit rise in revenues and core profits, helped by its civil aircraft engines business.

Chief Executive Francesco Caio said the GEnx engine produced by GE for the Boeing 747 and 787 Dreamliner aircrafts strongly contributed to the 25 percent rise in its first-half revenues to 1.13 billion euros ($1.39 billion).

Adjusted core earnings rose 19 percent to 214 million euros, while its order book and net debt remained almost unchanged at 6.4 billion euros and about 1.4 billion euros, respectively.

The Turin-based group, which also supplies parts to military aircraft including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter and is active in the space and naval sectors, last month looked set to postpone its Milan again because of market conditions

Avio - controlled by private equity fund Cinven - filed in May to list its ordinary shares, aiming for an initial public offering in July. Finmeccanica's agreed sale of its 14 percent stake in Avio is subject to the company being listed before the end of 2012.