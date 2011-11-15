* Q3 EPS $0.02 vs $0.04 year ago
* Q3 revenue up 16 pct
* Sees FY11 production of 92,000-95,000 ounces of gold
(Adds details, shares)
Nov 15 Avion Gold Corp's
third-quarter profit halved partly on lower ore grade and some
tax provisions, and the Canadian gold miner cut its full-year
production forecast for the second time in two months.
The West Africa-focused company, which holds 80 percent of
the Tabakoto and Segala gold projects in Mali, said the ore
grade at its Dioulafoundou open pit mine was lower than
estimated in a geologic model.
Mill recovery fell to 88 percent in October from 96 percent,
the company said in a statement.
The company had to process low-grade ore as equipment
arrived late due to the closure of the main shipping port in the
Ivory Coast and the diversion of shipments to the port of Dakar
in Senegal.
For 2011, the company expects to produce 92,000-95,000
ounces of gold, down from its prior view of 95,000-100,000
ounces.
For July-September, Avion Gold net income fell to $7.2
million, or 2 cents a share, from $14.4 million, or 4 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $36.9 million, driven by higher
gold prices.
Gold prices averaged more than $1,700 an ounce in the third
quarter, up about 35 percent from a year earlier.
The company realized cash cost of $806 per ounce, compared
with $498 per ounce last year.
Avion's mining and processing costs rose 83 percent to $21.5
million, including $4.2 million as provisions for payroll taxes
and other liabilities.
It sold 22,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, down from
25,700 ounces sold in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.18 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)