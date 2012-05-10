May 10 Avion Gold Corp lowered its
production forecast for the year after it halted mill expansion
plans at its Tabakoto mine in Mali due to a military coup.
West Africa-focused Avion now expects 2012 production of
90,000 to 100,000 ounces of gold, down from 140,000 to 150,000
ounces.
The company warned on Tuesday production could be cut for
the year if the 4,000-tonne-per-day mill expansion project
remains on hold for the rest of the year.
Avion, which holds 80 percent of the Tabakoto and Segala
gold projects in Mali, said measured and indicated resources at
the Tabakoto project rose 95 percent to 292,100 ounces of gold.
Measured and indicated resources are an initial estimate of
a resource's size and serve as a basis for feasibility studies.
Resource grade rose 35 percent, the company said in a
statement.
Avion Gold shares closed at 59 Canadian cents on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen nearly 64
percent in the past six months.