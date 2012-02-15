Feb 15 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower pricing.

Avis, which acquired its European counterpart for 635 million pounds ($1 billion) last year, said pricing dropped two percent during the quarter.

The company said revenue at its newly acquired Avis Europe company dropped 2 percent due to less rental days.

Avis also said it expects its North America fleet costs to increase 15 to 20 percent on a per-unit basis in 2012.

October-December net loss widened to $170 million, or $1.62 a share, from $24 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company lost 14 cents a share.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $1.63 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents a share on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $14.59 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They have risen almost 75 percent since touching a year-low of $8.45 in October.