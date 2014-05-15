LONDON May 15 British insurer Aviva saw
mixed performances from its businesses in the first quarter of
the year, with strong recoveries in Europe partly offset by a
volatile life market in the UK.
The company's key measure of growth in life insurance -
value of new business - showed a 22 percent decline in Britain,
driven by falling annuity sales, according to a trading
statement on Thursday.
New business in France was up more than a third while its
"turnaround businesses" in Italy, Spain and Ireland collectively
doubled, Aviva said.
Chief Executive Mark Wilson called first quarter performance
"reassuringly calm and stable", in light of high weather-related
insurance claims at the start of the year and a radical shakeup
of Britain's pensions system that has hit annuity sales.
