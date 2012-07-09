HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 9 Four potential
buyers, including Prudential Plc and Manulife,
have made it through to a second stage of bidding for U.K.
insurer Aviva's insurance business in Malaysia in a deal
worth about $500 million, sources said.
The hunt for the Aviva stake underscores the industry's
focus on growth opportunities in emerging Asian markets, where
life insurance premiums are forecast to double the world
average, according to a Swiss Re forecast.
AIA Group Ltd and Sun Life Financial Inc
have also been short-listed in an auction process that attracted
about 10 suitors in the first round, the sources added, who
declined to be identified as the discussions were private.
Aviva, Britain's second-ranked insurer, is selling its 49
percent stake in an insurance joint venture with Malaysia's
second-biggest lender CIMB Group Holdings Ltd as part
of a global retreat.
The joint venture has struggled to compete against rivals
such as Great Eastern and Prudential, and a new
partnership could re-shape the competitive landscape in
Malaysia.
Potential buyers are attracted by CIMB's 320 branches across
the country and the ability to sell insurance products to the
bank's customers. Also, CIMB could sell a significant portion of
its 51 percent stake, allowing a new owner to control the
business.
AIA, Manulife, Prudential and Sun Life declined to comment.
Aviva did not reply to an email seeking response.