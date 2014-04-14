BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
April 14 Aviva Plc
* Aviva sells stake in South Korean Joint Venture
* Reached agreement to sell its entire 47% stake in its South Korean business Woori Aviva Life Insurance ("Wali") to Nonghyup Financial Group ("NHFG")
* Transaction will have a neutral impact on group's IFRS net assets and will increase economic capital surplus by £0.2bn, recognising reduced exposure to interest rate and credit risk
* Sale is subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Morgan Stanley says on April 21, 2017, Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from Morgan Stanley's board of directors, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2oSo2kh Further company coverage: