BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sept 19 Aviva Plc :
* Aviva to sell its stake in Spanish joint venture
* Novacaixagalicia Banco to buy back stake in joint venture for eur 287 million
* Consideration represents a multiple of 25 times CXG Aviva's 2013 operating earnings
* Expected to complete by end of 2014
* Transaction will increase Aviva's ifrs net asset value by approximately 4 pence per share
* Jv with Banco Mare Nostrum, Banco Ceiis, Unicaja and Pelayo Seguros, agency distribution unit Aviva Vida y Pensiones are unaffected by ruling
* Transaction results from decision by arbitration tribunal in Madrid, which concludes legal proceedings between Aviva and NCG Banco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management