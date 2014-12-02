BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 2 Aviva Plc
* Offer for friends life group limited by aviva plc
* Are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of friends life by aviva
* Holders of friends life shares will receive 0.74 new aviva shares for each friends life share they hold.
* Proposed acquisition would result in friends life shareholders owning approximately 26 per cent. Of issued ordinary share capital of enlarged aviva group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S