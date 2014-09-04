Sept 4 Aviva Plc

* Aviva takes preliminary step in proposed initial public offering of its turkish life and pensions joint venture

* Are assessing a potential initial public offering of a minority stake (up to 20%) in their life and pensions business avivasa emeklilik ve hayat a.s.

* Aviva currently holds 49.8% stake in avivasa.

* Has today submitted a turkish- language prospectus to turkish capital markets board for review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: