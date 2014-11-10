Nov 10 Aviva Plc

* Aviva closes ipo of AvivaSA

* Final price is Turkish lira 47 per lot of 100 shares, in top quartile of initial price range, valuing company at Turkish lira 1.68 bn

* Avivasa is expected to be listed as "Avisa" on Istanbul Stock Exchange from 13 November 2014

* Pricing represents an implied multiple of 18x Avivasa's historical net income

* Avivasa's 15-year exclusive distribution agreement with akbank extended until 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AV.L IPO-AVIVASA.IS]