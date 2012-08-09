* Writes down over $1 bln of goodwill at U.S. unit
* H1 operating profit 935 mln stg, down 10 pct
* Dividend unchanged at 10 pence per share
* Shares down 1 percent, lagging market
LONDON, Aug 9 Insurer Aviva wrote down
the value of its U.S. business by more than $1 billion, fuelling
speculation the unit is to be sold as part of a broader overhaul
aimed at boosting the group's financial performance.
Britain's No. 2 insurer said it had written off 876 million
pounds ($1.37 billion) of goodwill at the U.S. unit, which it
bought for 2 billion pounds in 2006, eliminating all of its
value above that of its assets.
Finance chief Pat Regan said the move was not intended to
prepare the division for disposal.
But analysts, who believe the U.S. business is probably
among 16 units earmarked for sale or closure last month, say the
writedown would make it easier for Aviva to avoid booking a loss
on a disposal, which now looked more likely.
Aviva has not identified which businesses it wants to shed,
but said on Thursday after reporting lower-than-expected
half-year profits that it had appointed investment banks to
advise on the sale or closure of 10 of the 16 units.
The firm has greater exposure than its British rivals to the
troubled euro zone, contributing to a persistently weak share
price which in May prompted irate investors to force out former
chief executive Andrew Moss.
Regan said the goodwill writedown reflected a drop in the
U.S. operation's expected future profits following a decision to
deploy less capital to it.
"It's not a statement of the market value of the U.S.
business or anything you might want to read into it like that,"
he told reporters on a conference call.
Sources told Reuters in April that Aviva was open to offers
for the U.S. division, although analysts reckon buyers for it
are scarce due to tough market conditions and worries about
rising capital requirements.
The writedown was "presumably to mitigate the reported book
value loss when the U.S. business is eventually sold," Oriel
Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a note.
RESTRUCTURING HITS PROFITS
Aviva also said its half-year operating profit fell by a
bigger-than-expected 10 percent to 935 million pounds, weighed
by 186 million pounds of restructuring costs and 40 million
pounds of flood-related claims in Britain.
Analysts had expected a profit of about 1 billion pounds,
according to a company poll.
"While this has been a challenging first half, we are taking
the necessary actions to improve our position going forward,"
said Executive Chairman John McFarlane.
Aviva shares were 1 percent lower by 1210 GMT,
underperforming the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index,
which was 0.45 percent higher.
The stock is up 6 percent in the year to date, lagging a 16
percent increase for the sector as a whole, which includes
rivals major Prudential and Legal & General.
McFarlane, acting chief executive until a permanent
replacement for Moss is found, said the company is on track to
appoint his successor by early 2013.
The company said it would pay an unchanged interim dividend
of 10 pence per share.
There had been speculation it might be forced to cut its
payout to bolster its capital reserves, seen as vulnerable to
potential losses on its euro-denominated investments.